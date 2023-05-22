Winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold at Adams County Turkey Hill

The Powerball with Power Play ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn (17-23-32-38-63) and the red Powerball 23 to win $100,000. It was sold in New Oxford.

NEW OXFORD, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Adams County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 for the Saturday, May 20 drawing, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Monday.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn (17-23-32-38-63) and the red Powerball 23 to win $100,000, less applicable withholding.

Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000, the Lottery said. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.

A Turkey Hill store located at 6113 York Road in New Oxford earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the Lottery said.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back.

Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. Players may visit PALottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.

More than 26,300 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 6,500 tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 3,300 tickets purchased with Double Play.

Players should check every ticket, every time.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $179 million, or $92 million cash, for the next drawing tonight, the Lottery said.