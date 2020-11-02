Police: Hanover contractor never did work he was paid to do

David Schuman, 52, was paid $1,000 to replace the gutters at a New Oxford home in the summer of 2018, but never performed the job, Eastern Adams Regional Police say.

NEW OXFORD, Pa. — Eastern Adams Regional Police say a Hanover man has been arrested for theft by deception after allegedly stiffed a New Oxford homeowner out of $1,200 by not performing work he was hired to do.

David Schuman, 52, was hired to replace the gutters at a home on the 100 block of Lincoln Way West in New Oxford Borough in the summer of 2018, police say.

Schuman, the owner of Double D Siding, provided the homeowner with an estimate of $1,200 for the work, and emailed an invoice that required a $600, with the remaining $600 to be paid after the work was performed, according to police.

But Schuman then asked the homeowner to pay him $1,000 instead, claiming the he had to special order some materials that were more expensive than he had originally estimated, the homeowner later told police.

The homeowner complied, sending a personal check for $1,000 to Double D Siding on August 31, 2018, police allege.

Since then, the homeowner told police, Schuman did not perform the work, nor did he reply to several attempts at contacting him.

Police say they contacted Schuman and ordered him to either complete the work or refund the homeowner's money.

Schuman did neither, according to police.

After several further attempts at communication, police say, Schuman was charged with one count of theft by deception.