Police chase ends with finding 10-year-old behind the wheel

Police attempted to stop a vehicle after it went the wrong way on a roundabout and one-way street. After the ensuing chase, officers found a 10-year-old driver.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A police chase in Gettysburg ended with officers finding a 10-year-old boy behind the wheel.

And his 6-year-old brother as his passenger.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Gettysburg Borough attempted to stop a car driving without its lights on just before midnight on Dec. 21, according to a press release.

Police say that instead of stopping, the car continued the wrong way through a roundabout and drove against traffic down Baltimore Street, proceeding through several red lights.

The driver allegedly did not stop when officers activated their emergency lights and sirens.

The vehicle continued for about three miles, swerving and fluctuating speed, according to a press release.

The car finally came to a stop when it struck a utility pole.

PSP troopers say that when they made contact with the driver, they discovered it was a 10-year-old boy with his 6-year-old brother as a passenger.

Police returned the children safely and uninjured to their mother.