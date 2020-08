The accident occurred at 2:38 p.m. on Route 15 South in Cumberland Township, police say

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Adams County Tuesday, according to Cumberland Township Police.

The accident was reported at 2:38 p.m. on Route 15 South between Marsh Creek and Emmittsburg roads.

The driver of the motorcycle suffered "very serious" injuries, police say.

Both lanes were closed for approximately an hour, police say. The roadway has since been reopened.