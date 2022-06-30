One person dead in Adams County crash

Officials say a 73-year-old has been pronounced after a crash off the on-ramp to US Route 15 northbound from Carlisle Pike.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — State Police say a person is dead after a crash Thursday afternoon in Adams County.

Officials say 73-year-old Vasanthakumari Chockkaungam was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash off the on-ramp to US Route 15 northbound from Carlisle Pike in Huntington Township.

According to a police report, Chockkaungam was the passenger in a car heading northbound on US Route 15, when just before 2 p.m. when the driver took the Carlisle Pike off-ramp.

While on the off-ramp, the car left the road and crossed over the grass median on to the US Route 15 on-ramp from Carlisle Pike, before it hit an embankment and overturned.

The driver of the car, a 75-year-old, was reported in critical condition and was taken to a local hospital as of Thursday evening.