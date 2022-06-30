x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Adams County

One person dead in Adams County crash

Officials say a 73-year-old has been pronounced after a crash off the on-ramp to US Route 15 northbound from Carlisle Pike.
Credit: FOX43

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — State Police say a person is dead after a crash Thursday afternoon in Adams County.

Officials say 73-year-old Vasanthakumari Chockkaungam was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash off the on-ramp to US Route 15 northbound from Carlisle Pike in Huntington Township.

According to a police report, Chockkaungam was the passenger in a car heading northbound on US Route 15, when just before 2 p.m. when the driver took the Carlisle Pike off-ramp.

While on the off-ramp, the car left the road and crossed over the grass median on to the US Route 15 on-ramp from Carlisle Pike, before it hit an embankment and overturned.

The driver of the car, a 75-year-old, was reported in critical condition and was taken to a local hospital as of Thursday evening.

This is a developing story, FOX43 will update it as more details become available.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here. 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Investigators will take fresh look at 1986 cold case in Gettysburg