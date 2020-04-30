One dead in single-vehicle crash in Franklin Township

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a 60-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening in Franklin Township.

Timothy Wingert, of Chambersburg, was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency crews responded to the crash on Pine Grove Road.

According to police, Wingert was driving northbound on Pine Grove Road when he, for unknown reasons, crossed over the fog line and left the roadway before crashing into a traffic sign, culvert, and subsequently a tree before coming to a rest.