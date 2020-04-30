x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

adams-county

One dead in single-vehicle crash in Franklin Township

The victim was traveling northbound on Pine Grove Road near its intersection with Milesburn Road when he crashed.
police-tape-lights-generic

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a 60-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening in Franklin Township.

Timothy Wingert, of Chambersburg, was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency crews responded to the crash on Pine Grove Road.

According to police, Wingert was driving northbound on Pine Grove Road when he, for unknown reasons, crossed over the fog line and left the roadway before crashing into a traffic sign, culvert, and subsequently a tree before coming to a rest.

RELATED: 1 dead after freight train hits vehicle in Adams County

RELATED: Coroner responds to crash in Dover Township