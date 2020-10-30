New Oxford man charged with sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl

Robert Leo Bolin, 39, was charged on Oct. 24 by Eastern Adams Regional Police, who began investigating when the victim came forward in June, police say.

NEW OXFORD, Pa. — Police have charged a 39-year-old New Oxford man with sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl.

Robert Leo Bolin, of the 100 block of New Berlin Avenue, was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child less than 13 years of age, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor, according to Eastern Adams Regional Police.

Police began investigating after the victim's mother contacted them on June 4. The victim told her mother about the alleged assault that day, police say.

According to police, the victim accused Bolin of touching her genitals. In an interview with a child advocate on June 8, the victim said Bolin performed oral sex on her, police say.

The victim reported Bolin's alleged sexual abuse happened numerous times "for the past few years," according to police.

The victim's mother also provided the victim's clothing to police so that DNA testing could be performed.

Police issued a search warrant to obtain a DNA sample from Bolin for testing, according to the complaint.

Test results returned on Oct. 7 indicated that the DNA sample provided by Bolin could not be excluded as the contributor to DNA swabs taken from the victim's underwear and genitals, the complaint says.