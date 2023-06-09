Police are searching for Gettysburg man missing since February

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing Adams County man.
Markell T. Byrd was last seen in the Gettysburg area in mid-February, according to Gettysburg Police. Officers and family members have been trying unsuccessfully to locate him ever since.
Byrd is believed to be driving a white 2011 Kia Soul, with PA registration LDF5007. He has been entered in NCIC as a Missing Person, police said.
If anyone has information regarding Byrd's whereabouts, please contact the Gettysburg Police Department, Detectives Unit, at 717-334-1168 or gpd@gettysburgpa.gov. You can also anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.
All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.