Adams County

Police are searching for Gettysburg man missing since February

Markell Byrd has not been since February, and attempts by Gettysburg Police and his family to locate him have been unsuccessful.
Credit: Gettysburg Police
Markell Byrd

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing Adams County man.

Markell T. Byrd was last seen in the Gettysburg area in mid-February, according to Gettysburg Police. Officers and family members have been trying unsuccessfully to locate him ever since.

Byrd is believed to be driving a white 2011 Kia Soul, with PA registration LDF5007. He has been entered in NCIC as a Missing Person, police said. 

If anyone has information regarding Byrd's whereabouts, please contact the Gettysburg Police Department, Detectives Unit, at 717-334-1168 or gpd@gettysburgpa.gov. You can also anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.  

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.

