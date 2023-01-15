Missing Allegheny County woman and her child believed to be in Adams County

Police say they believe they may be at special risk of harm or injury.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public to help find a missing Allegheny County woman and her 1-year-old child who are believed to be in Adams County.

Nivek Bell, 29, and her child Nova Watson were last seen in the area of Calmar Drive in Penn Hills Township, Allegheny County on Jan. 13 at around 11 a.m.

Police say they believe Bell may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Bell is described to be around 5 feet 5 inches, around 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to be driving a green 2017 Nissan Rogue with Pa. registration LPJ-4764.