Met-Ed will continue tree-trimming work along its power lines in Central Pennsylvania

The trimming is part of a $30 million effort to reduce the frequency and duration of tree-related power outages, the company said.

READING, Pa. — Met-Ed said that tree-trimming work will continue in Central Pennsylvania in the coming weeks as part of its ongoing efforts to help enhance electric service reliability.

"Maintaining proper clearances around electrical equipment can help reduce the frequency and duration of tree-related power outages, especially those associated with severe weather," Met-Ed said in a press release.

Since the beginning of the year, tree contractors have trimmed along about 500 miles of power lines in the Met-Ed area as part of the company’s $30 million vegetation management program for 2022.

Met-Ed said its program remains on schedule to complete an additional 2,660 miles of work by year end.

The work includes inspecting vegetation near the lines to ensure trees are pruned in a manner that helps preserve the health of the tree while also maintaining safety near electric facilities.

Trees that present a danger or are diseased also may be removed, the company said.

“Trimming trees around power lines is critical to providing safe, reliable electric service for our customers,” said Scott Wyman, president of FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania operations. “Tree trimming coupled with upgrades to our electric distribution system makes a difference. In 2021, 8 percent fewer customers experienced a service interruption per tree-related outage than in 2020.”

This year, Met-Ed is scheduled to trim trees along power lines in the following counties and communities:

Adams County

Berwick Township, Franklin Township, Hamilton Township, Latimore Township, Reading Township, Straban Township, Tyrone Township

Dauphin County

Conewago Township, Londonderry Township

Lebanon County

Cleona, Lebanon, Swatara Township, Union Township, West Lebanon Township

York County

Conewago Township, Dover, Hellam Township, Manchester Township, Newberry Township, Springfield Township, Springettsbury Township, Warrington Township, West Manchester, West York, Yoe, York

As part of its notification process, Met-Ed works with municipalities to inform them of tree-trimming schedules.

In addition, customers living in areas along company rights-of-way are notified prior to vegetation management work being done.

"People don’t always like it when we trim the trees along our power line rights of way; however, it is one of the best tools we have to help keep the lights on because trees coming into contact with our lines are a leading cause of electrical service interruptions," a company spokesperson said. "In the case of severe weather, it is essential to have clear and easy access to our equipment for our crews to make repairs to more quickly restore power."