Maryland woman dies of injuries sustained in 3-vehicle crash in Adams County

Betty Jones, 85, of Hagerstown, appeared to have suffered a medical issue while driving and struck two other vehicles, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — An 85-year-old Maryland woman died last Friday at York Hospital, two days after being injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Adams County, the York County Coroner's Office said.

Betty Jones, of Hagerstown, was pronounced dead at 3:02 p.m. Friday, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.

Jones was involved in a three-vehicle crash in Liberty Township, Adams County on Wednesday, Jan. 27, Gay said.

Jones appeared to have suffered a medical event while driving on Waynesboro Pike and lost control of her vehicle, which then struck two other vehicles, according to Gay.

She died of complications from her medical issue and of traumatic injuries sustained in the crash, Gay said.