Maryland woman charged after fight in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A 29-year-old Maryland woman was arrested after a fight with another woman in Adams County earlier this month, according to Eastern Adams Regional Police.

Elizabeth Vaneen, of Odenton, Mdl, was taken into custody at about 3:35 p.m. on June 6 after fighting with another woman in Oxford Township, police say.

The alleged altercation took place in Baldwin Court, according to police.

The victim showed police a video of the alleged incident, in which Vaneen is seen pulling into the victim's driveway in a silver Chevrolet SUV and attempting to hit the woman with her vehicle, police say. Vaneen then exited her vehicle and cursed at the victim and others at the victim's home, according to police.

Once she noticed the victim was recording her, Vaneen allegedly knocked the victim's phone out of her hand, leading to a physical altercation, according to police.

Vaneen was still in her vehicle at the victim's residence when officers arrived, police say. She allegedly refused to provide police with identification and argued with officers when she was informed she was under arrest, according to police.