Adams County

Borough in Adams County under water ban

​Violators of the water ban will be fined and their water service will be terminated.
Credit: WNEP

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — On Saturday, Littlestown Borough Manager Charles Keller announced the borough is under water conservation restrictions, effective immediately due to the shortage of rain in the area.

The mandatory water ban comes after the continued lack of rain, lowered stream flows, and groundwater levels impacting the borough's water system.

Borough officials say they currently can't use two of their critical water sources due to the dry conditions.

All residents and businesses are required to reduce the use of non-essential water.

  • The use of non-essential water includes:
  • Watering lawns or gardens
  • Washing sidewalks, driveways, or sidings
  • Filling pools or hot tubs
  • Washing vehicles

Violators of the water ban will be fined and their water service will be terminated.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 9, 2023 LITTLESTOWN BOROUGH AUTHORITY WATER AND SEWER CUSTOMERS MANDATORY WATER...

Posted by Littlestown Police Department on Saturday, September 9, 2023

