Borough in Adams County under water ban

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — On Saturday, Littlestown Borough Manager Charles Keller announced the borough is under water conservation restrictions, effective immediately due to the shortage of rain in the area.

The mandatory water ban comes after the continued lack of rain, lowered stream flows, and groundwater levels impacting the borough's water system.

Borough officials say they currently can't use two of their critical water sources due to the dry conditions.

All residents and businesses are required to reduce the use of non-essential water.

The use of non-essential water includes:

Watering lawns or gardens

Washing sidewalks, driveways, or sidings

Filling pools or hot tubs

Washing vehicles

Violators of the water ban will be fined and their water service will be terminated.