Police said the victim was walking down the middle of the road when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A 20-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Friday night in Berwick Township, police said.

Max Rufalo, of New Oxford, was pronounced dead at the scene on Carlisle Pike near Brickyard Road on May 7, just before midnight.

According to police, Rufalo was walking south, down the middle of Carlisle Pike when he was struck by a vehicle driving north.