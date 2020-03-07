Looking for fireworks? Here's a list of July 4 displays in Central PA

Many traditional shows have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 safety concerns, but the skies will still light up at some places this weekend.

While many municipalities in Central Pennsylvania have elected to cancel or postpone their traditional Fourth of July fireworks displays due to COVID-19 concerns this year, here is a list of some of the shows still going on in Central Pennsylvania.

Reminder: Please follow all federal, state, and local guidelines for COVID-19 safety while attending the events.

FRIDAY, JULY 3

DAUPHIN COUNTY

Lower Paxton Township: Linglestown Fire Company and the township will sponsor a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. in Koons Park.

PERRY COUNTY

Millerstown will have fireworks at 9 p.m., visible over the Juniata River and throughout most of Millerstown. The show is being put on by Downtown Media Company.

YORK COUNTY

New Freedom will have food trucks from 6-9:30 p.m. at the carnival grounds, with fireworks to follow.

Red Lion will have fireworks at 9 p.m. at Fairmount

SATURDAY, JULY 4

ADAMS COUNTY

Gettysburg will host fireworks at 9:20 p.m. at Gettysburg Recreation Park. Gates open at 7 p.m. Parking is $2 per car. You may bring your own snacks and drinks.

DAUPHIN COUNTY

Harrisburg will host its Food Trucks & Fireworks event at City Island, with fireworks scheduled for 9:15 p.m. The food trucks will be positioned to allow for proper social distancing for customers waiting in line, and food will be offered takeout only. Downtown restaurants will also offer outdoor dining space as part of Saturday Nights in the City.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Shippensburg will host fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at Memorial Park. Only the first 250 people will be admitted to Veterans Stadium. The main gate will open at 8 p.m.

Shippensburg Community Parks and Recreation also will livestream the fireworks.

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Holland will have fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at the community park on Jackson Street. The traditional pre-fireworks patriotic concert has been canceled.

Fireworks at the Lititz Airport: Penn Cinema will host a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m., with parking in the theater lot costing $5 per vehicle. Proceeds will benefit Lititz Springs Park, the traditional host of Lititz's July 4 fireworks display. That show was canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Marietta will launch fireworks around 9:15 p.m. from Donegal Intermediate School. Parking is available at War Memorial Park or the CBC Church.

Manheim Township: Bent Creek Country Club will launch fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

LEBANON COUNTY

Lebanon will hold a fireworks display in the vicinity of Coleman Memorial Park, which will close at 7:30 p.m. to prepare. Streets around the park will be closed.

PERRY COUNTY

New Bloomfield will have fireworks at 10 p.m. at the carnival grounds at 300 W. High St. The New Bloomfield Fire Company, which is hosting the event, will offer food at the firehouse by drive-through from 4-9 p.m. on July 3-4.

YORK COUNTY

Wrightsville will launch fireworks at dusk on July 4 at Front and Walnut streets. Music and food vendors will be available prior to the show.

Hanover will have fireworks at 9:30 p.m. on July 4, launching from the rear of Lowe’s off Wilson Avenue.