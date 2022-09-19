Littlestown police, school administration address social media rumors of attack on middle school student

Last week, rumors circulated online that a girl was attacked by three boys. Police are investigating, but say so far no evidence of an attack has been discovered.

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — Police and school district administration are investigating claims on social media that a middle school student in Littlestown was assaulted by three unknown boys.

But so far, no evidence has been found that the attack actually occurred, according to Littlestown Police Chief Charles Kellar and school district superintendent Christopher Bigger.

Rumors of the alleged attack began circulating on social media last week.

The social media posts described an attack on a female student at Maple Avenue Middle School in Littlestown. The alleged victim was reportedly thrown to the ground and kicked by her assailants, and "suffered extreme damage," according to the information shared on social media.

The incident was witnessed "by many students" who did nothing to help, the posts added.

Police are investigating the allegations, but Kellar said the information going around on social media is "completely incorrect."

No suspects have been identified, nor has anyone been charged, Kellar added.

"I normally do not comment on ongoing investigations, however the keyboard assassins of social media are naming juvenile children as accused which is totally inappropriate and dangerous," Kellar said. "The Littlestown Police and the school district are actively looking into this reported incident and if it did occur, appropriate action will be taken."

In a statement issued Monday morning, Bigger said continued investigations into the allegations by the Littlestown Area School District and the police department have uncovered no evidence that any attack occurred.