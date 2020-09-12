Littlestown man accused of stalking woman he had previously attacked

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — A 32-year-old Littlestown man is facing charges of stalking after police say he continued to contact a woman after he was released from prison on bail for previously assaulting and threatening her.
Brandon Updyke was ordered by a judge to cease all contact with the victim as a condition of his bail release, according to State Police in Gettysburg.
He was arrested for physically assaulting, threatening to kill, and choking the victim in a previous incident, police say.
After his release, Updyke continued to contact the victim and her family several times. He was arrested again on stalking charges and placed back in Adams County Prison, police say.