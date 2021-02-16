'Large quantity' of exotic animals, reptiles, and livestock rescued from Adams County home by SPCA humane officers

Anywhere from 50 to 75 other animals were found dead and in various states of decomposition at the home, according to the Adams County SPCA.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Humane officers seized a large quantity of exotic animals, reptiles, domestic animals, and livestock from a home in Menallen Township Monday afternoon, according to the Adams County SPCA.

Anywhere from 50 to 75 dead animals in various stages of decomposition were found at the residence, the Adams County SPCA said in a post on its Facebook page. One of the dead animals was a horse, the SPCA said. Its remains were sent to the Pennsylvania Veterinary Laboratory for a necropsy.

"It is believed that all the animals were left alone for approximately two weeks while the owners were out of state," the SPCA said.

The animals that were rescued were taken to the Adams County SPCA, where they are being cared for, the SPCA said. The animals are not up for adoption at this time, according to the SPCA.

The Adams County SPCA said it is working with East Coast Exotic Animal Rescue in Fairfield to help some of the animals that need specialized care.

"Due to the fact that several animals were exotic, staff had to purchase new enclosures, food and other supplies to provide much needed care," the Adams County SPCA said. "We are asking for help with supplies as well as monetary donations to help with their ongoing care."