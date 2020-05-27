Land of Little Horses will open Friday, with COVID-19 safety modifications in place

The owner of the Gettysburg attraction said it will offer as much activity as possible while keeping guests and staff members safe

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The Land of Little Horses announced it will open on Friday, with modifications to ensure it complies with state mandates regarding COVID-19 mitigation.

Maggie Baldwin, owner of the Gettysburg, Adams County attraction, said in a press release that the Land of Little Horses will offer as much activity as possible while keeping guests and staff safe.

“It’s not going to be what people have come to expect," she said in a press release. "But we are trying to provide an experience that people can enjoy while staying within the criteria defined by the Governor, State Department of Health, and Center for Disease Control.”

The most noticeable difference will be that the famous performing animals will be strutting their stuff in an outdoor area, with plenty of room for guests to maintain a safe social distance instead of their indoor performance arena, Baldwin said.

Other changes include a limited carry-out café menu that promotes picnicking throughout the park instead of eating in the indoor café, and anticipated longer lines for activities like pony rides and gem mining in order to ensure all surfaces are disinfected properly between uses.

Park officials have begun to make some improvements to the facilities to ensure the safety of its guests and staff. The most notable of these improvements is the installation of strategically placed hand-washing stations throughout the park, Baldwin said.

“We realize that sanitizer may still be hard to come by and we want to ensure guests are able to clean their hands many times throughout their park experience.” she said.

Many of the park’s hands-on activities like grooming, feeding, and petting the animals will have more staff dedicated to seeing that supplies are kept sanitized and guests are instructed on how to perform the activities in the safest manner possible.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own sanitizer and to wear masks when appropriate, Baldwin said.

In light of these changes, the admission prices to the park have been reduced. While operating within these limited conditions, admission will be $10/person ages three and over. Children under age three are free. No other discounts will apply during this time.

In addition to a lower admission, package plans are available for those who wish to purchase all the extras, also at a discounted rate.