Land of Little Horses buys 15 acres of land as part of new expansion

The popular Gettysburg attraction, which features 50 miniature horses and other livestock, expands to 100 acres with the new purchase

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The stars of a popular Gettysburg attraction have a little more room to stretch their legs after the purchase of a 15-acre tract of land.

Land of Little Horses owners Maggie and Bill Baldwin recently purchased the land nextdoor, helped by a low-interest loan arranged by the Adams Economic Alliance and the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority, the Alliance said in a press release.

The $185,000, 15-year 2.75 percent interest loan was processed through the Alliance's Adams County Economic Development Corporation and the PIDA, who worked in partnership with the ACNB Bank and Baldwin Family Enterprises.

The property is located on Glenwood Drive.

Land of Little Horses, a performing animal theme park founded about 50 years ago, originally contained the 15-acre parcel, but the property was divided over the years as it transferred between previous owners.

Now that it is back with Land of Little Horses, the new land will primarily be used for hay production and pastureland.

With the new addition, Land of Little Horses has grown to 100 acres.

“This loan provides many opportunities for the park. By regaining this piece of property, we can restore the park to its former glory,” said Maggie Baldwin in a press release announcing the purchase. “With 50 horses, another 50 sheep, a herd of goats and many other animals, hay and pastureland is crucial to ensuring their welfare and best possible environment.”

The parcel also contains a farmhouse, which has allowed the Baldwins to hire a full-time, year-round assistant park manager and provide on-site living quarters.

“This is a unique loan, due to its agricultural use which supports an established, successful and beloved Adams County tourism attraction,” said Kaycee Kemper, Alliance Vice President. “Typically, our PIDA loan partners fall into one of three categories—manufacturing, agriculture or tourism. While this is an ag loan, it also helps to support one of the county’s most unique attractions for tourists and residents alike.”

Financing was organized through PIDA by Kemper along with Wayne Steinour, ACNB Bank senior vice president and agribusiness lending manager.

“ACNB Bank believes in building meaningful community relationships in order to help our clients thrive,” Steinour said. “As the Baldwins’ banker for over three years, I thought it made sense to explore options and work together with the Alliance. I believe we have created a great opportunity for the Baldwins—which will also benefit local residents and visitors at Land of Little Horses for years to come.”

The Baldwins purchased Land of Little Horses in 2017 after they both retired from Gettysburg College. Maggie Baldwin was the Assistant Director of Communications and Services for 17 years; Bill Baldwin was the Associate Director of Projects and Facilities for 30 years.

Land of Little Horses was founded in 1971 by Stuart Erikson and Tony Garulo, two merchant marines who imported 25 Falabella miniature horses from Argentina and established the original U.S. Registry for Falabella miniature horses.

The Baldwins are the park’s fifth owners.

Land of Little Horses opens to the public on April 10 and offers family-friendly animal shows and encounters, along with a renovated café.

The farm’s famous miniature horses have appeared on “America’s Got Talent,” Animal Planet’s “Pet Star,” and numerous national shows and stages over the years. For more information, see www.landoflittlehorses.com.