Adams County jury convicts Maryland man accused of sharing child porn videos while working in Gettysburg

Kamran Saleem, 30, of Ellicott City, will be sentenced in May following an evaluation to determine whether he's a sexually violent predator, prosecutors said.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A 30-year-old Maryland man was convicted by an Adams County jury on charges of possession and dissemination of child pornography, District Attorney Brian Sinnett announced Tuesday.

Kamran Saleem, of Ellicott City, was charged with sharing videos of child pornography while working at a gas station and convenience store in Gettysburg in March 2020, Sinnett's office said.

When questioned by police, Saleem admitted to sharing the videos, according to the criminal complaint affidavit filed against him in June 2020.

It took the jury just 30 minutes of deliberation to find Saleem guilty, Sinnett said.

The charges were filed by Adams County Detective Eric Beyer, a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Sinnett said.

The ICAC began investigating after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Beyer conducted a thorough investigation and was able to ascertain that Saleem possessed videos depicting child pornography which he sent to another person believed to be in Italy.

Saleem will face sentencing on May 24, after being evaluated to determine whether or not he meets the criteria for a sexually violent predator.

Sinnett said in a press release that the conviction "is a further example of the diligence and hard work of law enforcement in taking efforts to eradicate the scourge of the sexual abuse of children and predatory behavior in our community."

Sinnett said he "specifically wished to recognize Detective Beyer for his hard work and professional investigation."