York man accused of sexually abusing child; two others charged with not reporting suspected abuse

James Kloske, 44, is charged with 2 felonies and 2 misdemeanors in the case, while Justine Kloske and Stephanie Adamchik are accused of not reporting the incident.

YORK, Pa. — A 44-year-old York man has been charged with sexually abusing a girl less than 13 years of age, and two other people have been charged with failing to report the suspected abuse to authorities, police in Adams County allege.

James Kloske, the suspect, is charged with felony counts of aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and unlawful contact with a minor and misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and corruption of minors, according to a criminal complaint filed by Reading Township Police.

Also charged in the case are Justine Kloske, 55, and Stephanie Adamchik, 36, both of York. Justine Kloske is a teacher, and Adamchik is a licensed counselor, meaning they are legally mandated to report any case of suspected child abuse.

Neither did so in this case, police allege.

Both women are charged with a misdemeanor count of failing to report suspected abuse, according to court documents.

According to police, Adams County Children and Youth Services reported the suspected abuse to authorities on Sept. 16, 2020, after the alleged victim told a counselor that James Kloske touched her inappropriately when she was 10 years old.

The girl allegedly told her mother several months after the alleged incident. The girl's mother questioned James Kloske about the alleged abuse, and he allegedly said he was drunk and mistakenly thought the girl was his girlfriend, according to police.

The girl's family elected not to tell police, believing the incident was "an accident," according to the complaint.

The girl said the incident was a one-time occurrence. It allegedly occurred at a party, where James Kloske and Adamchik, who are in a relationship, had been drinking.

York County Children & Youth Services made an unannounced visit to James Kloske's home on Sept. 8, 2020, where he lives with Adamchik.

James Kloske allegedly told investigators he expected to hear from them because the girl told him she had spoken to a counselor, according to police.

Adamchik allegedly told investigators neither she nor James Kloske remembered anything about the night in question, because both had been drinking, according to police.

Adamchik also allegedly told the York County CYS investigators she knew she was "f---ed," because she was a licensed counselor and didn't report the alleged abuse to authorities. She categorized the alleged incident as "extremely unfortunate" but not abuse, according to police.

Justine Kloske also admitted in a voluntary interview with the York County District Attorney's Office that she did not report the alleged abuse to authorities even though mandated to do so.

She allegedly said the incident was being dealt with as "a family matter," according to police.