Gettysburg woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Adams County

Patsy Graves, 73, was a passenger in a vehicle struck by a commercial truck as it entered an intersection Wednesday afternoon on Heidlersburg Road, police say.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A Gettysburg woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Tyrone Township, Adams County, according to State Police.

Patsy Graves, 73, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred around 3:34 p.m. on Heidlersburg Road at the intersection with Old Harrisburg Road, according to State Police.

The vehicle Graves was riding in was traveling north on Old Harrisburg Road when it entered the intersection and was struck by a commercial vehicle traveling east on Heidlersburg Road, police say.

The driver of Graves' vehicle was transported to a local hospital for treatment.