Gettysburg 'Remembrance Day' marks anniversary of Lincoln address

"This is a very busy weekend here in Gettysburg, right next to July 1, 2 and 3; the anniversary days," said Ben Hansford, director of philanthropy at Gettysburg Foundation.



On November 19, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln gave his famous Gettysburg Address, dedicating what would later become Gettysburg National Cemetery. There, thousands of United States soldiers killed in the battle would be laid to rest; their sacrifice, never forgotten.



"Some say this is where our country was saved and kept together," Hansford said. "Then, to have Abraham Lincoln come here a few months later to dedicate that cemetery and really honor the soldiers who gave, as he said, 'the last full measure of devotion' here in Gettysburg. It's a really special experience."



That's why for the 20th year, the Gettysburg Foundation has recognized Remembrance Day, an event that culminates in an illumination ceremony in the Gettysburg National Cemetery. Volunteers placed candles at every soldier's grave marker and each of their names were read aloud.