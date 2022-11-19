Gettysburg 'Remembrance Day' marks anniversary of Lincoln address

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — In 1863, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania was the site of what would be the bloodiest battle of the American Civil War. 159 years later, thousands journey to this community steeped in history to reflect and remember the lost.
"This is a very busy weekend here in Gettysburg, right next to July 1, 2 and 3; the anniversary days," said Ben Hansford, director of philanthropy at Gettysburg Foundation.
On November 19, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln gave his famous Gettysburg Address, dedicating what would later become Gettysburg National Cemetery. There, thousands of United States soldiers killed in the battle would be laid to rest; their sacrifice, never forgotten.
"Some say this is where our country was saved and kept together," Hansford said. "Then, to have Abraham Lincoln come here a few months later to dedicate that cemetery and really honor the soldiers who gave, as he said, 'the last full measure of devotion' here in Gettysburg. It's a really special experience."
That's why for the 20th year, the Gettysburg Foundation has recognized Remembrance Day, an event that culminates in an illumination ceremony in the Gettysburg National Cemetery. Volunteers placed candles at every soldier's grave marker and each of their names were read aloud.
"We have members of the Gettysburg Foundation, our Friends of Gettysburg, who come from across the country to help set up, read the names of those soldiers, and then tear down at the end of the night," Hansford said. "To have it all lit up with all those candles, 3,512 to be exact, it's a really magnificent sight."
The glowing hillside reminds visitors of the war's unthinkable toll, while the bright stars and stripes in the distance symbolize the triumph of a nation rejoined more than a century ago.
Gettysburg Foundation representatives said these ceremonies wouldn't be possible without the help of their generous volunteers. Officials are looking forward to the 160th anniversary remembrance events in 2023.