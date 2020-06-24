Gettysburg Police say they're aware of social media posts threatening to burn American Flag at National Cemetery on July 4

Borough and regional police departments, as well as National Military Park rangers, say they are monitoring the situation and will take appropriate safety measures

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Law enforcement and regional public safety agencies in the Gettysburg Borough and surrounding area said Wednesday they are aware of a threat to burn an American flag in the Gettysburg National Cemetery on July 4 that has been circulating on social media.

The agencies say they are taking appropriate measures to manage any threats to people and/or property.

"Gettysburg Borough and our public safety partners want to assure those we protect that we are jointly and cooperatively working on this and are planning a measured response," the law enforcement agencies said in a press release. "The response will include a coordinated effort among federal, state, and local agencies."

Gettysburg Borough Police Chief Robert Glenny said the safety of residents and visitors to the area is paramount.

"We are taking all precautions at our disposal to maintain the safety of all residents and visitors to the area as well as the protection of property to include businesses, homes, monuments, churches and other historical treasures located in the greater Gettysburg area," he said in the release.

Glenny, along with Cumberland Township Police Chief Donald Boehs and Gettysburg National Military Park Chief Ranger Joseph Lachowski, asks residents and visitors to call their local law enforcement agencies if they observe any suspicious activity.