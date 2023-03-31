Gettysburg police conduct missing person investigation

Police say Markell T. Byrd was last seen in the Gettysburg area around mid February. Neither his family nor officers have had success in attempts to locate him.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The Gettysburg Police Department is investigating a missing person.

Police say Markell T. Byrd was last seen in the Gettysburg area around mid February. Neither his family nor officers have had success in attempts to locate him.

Byrd is believed to be driving a white 2011 Kia Soul with Pennsylvania registration LDF5007, according to police.

Officers have entered him in the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.