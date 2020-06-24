Gettysburg National Military Park will stage 3-day 'virtual tour' marking the 157th anniversary of the battle

The online tours will be streamed on the Park's Facebook page, beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The Gettysburg National Military Park announced it will offer a three-day series of online guided walks and tours to mark the 157th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg.

The tours, conducted by Park Rangers, historians, and Licensed Battlefield Guides, will "discuss, explore, and reflect on this important chapter in our nation's history," the park said in a press release.

"These virtual programs will offer viewers unprecedented access to locations and historic structures that have never previously been featured during the Battle Anniversary," the release said.

The series begins at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, and will continue nearly every hour throughout the day. The virtual "real-time" programs will chronicle the Battle of Gettysburg, highlighting the people, moments, and events that shaped the course of the three-day battle.

All programs will be streamed on the Gettysburg National Military Park Facebook Page, and can be viewed anytime following their premiere,the park said.

Each evening of the Battle Anniversary, at 8:30 pm, the Park will share an extended virtual program done in conjunction with park partners, including the Adams County Historical Society, the Gettysburg Foundation, and the American Battlefield Trust.

Additionally, the Education Team at Gettysburg National Military Park will be offering free virtual programs for young visitors and families.

“While certainly different than previous Battle Anniversary’s, we are excited to be able to share the story of the battle with our digital visitors,” said Christopher Gwinn, Chief of Interpretation and Education at Gettysburg National Military Park. “By working with our friends and colleagues, we’ve been able to create a unique collection of virtual anniversary programs that while bring visitors to the famous, and not so famous, places on the battlefield.”



For more information, visit www.nps.gov/gett.