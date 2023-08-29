Next phase of Gettysburg National Military Park repaving project to begin Sept. 5

The three-month project is expected to address road surfaces and parking areas that are at the end of their lifespan.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5, park roads west and north of Gettysburg and the East Cavalry battlefield will be repaved at Gettysburg National Military Park.

The three-month project is expected to address road surfaces and parking areas that are at the end of their lifespan.

Road closures during this phase of paving will occur at night from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday to Thursday. Friday will be held as a rain date.

The closures may temporarily interrupt the ability to visit portions of the battlefield while work is underway. No work will be going on during weekends or federal holidays.

The roads being repaved include:

Oak Ridge parking area: September 5-7 with striping to follow.

Eternal Light Peace Memorial parking area: September 5-8 and 10-14 (Friday work is required due to the Labor Day federal holiday) with striping to follow.

North Confederate Avenue: September 14-18 with shoulder work to follow.

Doubleday/Wadsworth Avenues: September 18-20 with shoulder work to follow.

Buford Avenue: September 20-22 with shoulder work and striping to follow.

Reynolds Avenue: September 22-26 with shoulder work and striping to follow.

West End Guide Station parking area: September 26-27 with striping to follow.

Stone/Meredith Avenues: September 27-29 with shoulder work and striping to follow.

Howard Avenue: September 29 to October 4 with shoulder work and striping to follow.

Jones-Battalion Avenue: October 4-5.

The roadwork at East Cavalry battlefield will occur during the day and will require full closures.

United States Calvary Avenue: October 16-23.

Confederate Calvary/Gregg Avenues: October 23 to November 9.