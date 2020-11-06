Gettysburg National Military Park outlines plans for gradual reopening of services as Adams County moves to Green Phase

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The Gettysburg National Military Park announced it is increasing access and services at the battlefield as Adams County moves into the state's Green Phase of COVID-19 mitigation.
The National Park Service, which operates the Military Park, said it is working with guidance from the White House, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local public health authorities to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and plans a phased approach to increasing access.
Beginning Friday, Gettysburg National Military Park will continue to allow licensed battlefield guide operations, commercial operators, and special park uses, the National Park Service said.
Those operations will comply with Pennsylvania's Green Phase reopening guidance, which limits gatherings to less than 250 people and calls for social distancing practice.
Park Rangers will provide informal interpretation services through intermittent roves, or visits, to different areas of the battlefield, the park said.
Public restrooms will begin to reopen throughout the battlefield. Portable toilets are also available throughout the battlefield at the following ten locations:
- 10 at McMillan Woods Campground
- 1 at Weikert Farm
- 6 at the Park Amphitheater
- 1 at Slyder Farm
- 2 at Big Round Top Parking area
- 2 at Wheatfield Road near Little Round Top
- 2 at the PA Monument
- 2 at the South End Comfort Station
- 2 at the West End Guide Station
- 1 at the National Cemetery Comfort Station.
In addition, the National Park Service said:
- The Museum and Visitor Center will remain closed while operational plans are developed to ensure compliance with public health guidance and operational and engineered controls. The National Park Service said it is adopting a phased in plan for re-opening, and an announcement detailing plans and a reopening date will be forthcoming.
- Interpretive programs with Park Rangers will not be offered and the Eisenhower Home and Reception Center remain closed. There is no public parking available at Eisenhower NHS.
- The David Wills House, observation towers, and the Pennsylvania Memorial observation level remain closed.
- Gettysburg NMP grounds, roads, trails, and parking areas remain open to the public. Park gates will be opened and closed at their normal times. Formal, scheduled interpretive programs with Park Rangers may be offered in the future where gatherings can be kept under 250 people.
- The 157th Anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg will be comprised of a series of free VIRTUAL guided walks and talks that discuss, explore, and reflect on this important chapter in our nation’s history. Further details will be released soon.