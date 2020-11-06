Gettysburg National Military Park outlines plans for gradual reopening of services as Adams County moves to Green Phase

Beginning Friday, Gettysburg National Military Park will allow licensed battlefield guide operations, commercial operators, and special park uses.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The Gettysburg National Military Park announced it is increasing access and services at the battlefield as Adams County moves into the state's Green Phase of COVID-19 mitigation.

The National Park Service, which operates the Military Park, said it is working with guidance from the White House, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local public health authorities to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and plans a phased approach to increasing access.

Those operations will comply with Pennsylvania's Green Phase reopening guidance, which limits gatherings to less than 250 people and calls for social distancing practice.

Park Rangers will provide informal interpretation services through intermittent roves, or visits, to different areas of the battlefield, the park said.

Public restrooms will begin to reopen throughout the battlefield. Portable toilets are also available throughout the battlefield at the following ten locations:

10 at McMillan Woods Campground 1 at Weikert Farm 6 at the Park Amphitheater 1 at Slyder Farm 2 at Big Round Top Parking area 2 at Wheatfield Road near Little Round Top 2 at the PA Monument 2 at the South End Comfort Station 2 at the West End Guide Station 1 at the National Cemetery Comfort Station.

In addition, the National Park Service said: