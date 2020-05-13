Gettysburg National Military Park offers new virtual battlefield tour

The web-based tour provides an in-depth overview of the entire Battle of Gettysburg through 18 videos and follows the Auto Tour that covers much of the battlefield

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The Gettysburg National Military Park is offering a new, Virtual Tour that it says will allow visitors to experience the battlefield from wherever they are.

The free, web-based tour provides an in-depth overview of the entire Battle of Gettysburg through 18 videos and follows the Auto Tour that encompasses much of the July 1-3, 1863 battlefield, the park said in a press release.



“I’m very proud of our staff for producing a timely and valuable virtual access for the public to visit the park," said superintendent Steven D. Sims. "This new virtual tour will allow visitors to have an in-depth experience with knowledgeable Park Rangers at their fingertips.”

Tour Stop #15 - High Water Mark Late in the afternoon, after a two-hour cannonade, some 7,000 Union soldiers posted around the Copse of Trees, The Angle, and the Brian Barn, repulsed the bulk of the 12,000-man "Pickett's Charge" against the Federal center. This was the climactic moment of the battle. On July 4, Lee's army began retreating.

Although this project took nearly four years to complete, the final public release came during National Park Week, from April 18-26, and coincided with the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic.