Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitors Center to resume daily ours of operation beginning Saturday

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Note: The video is from July 2020.

The Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center announced this week that it will return to daily hours of operation beginning Saturday.

The home of the Gettysburg Cyclorama and the Gettysburg Museum of the American Civil War had offered visitors reduced hours since reopening its doors last June and again in January after two temporary closure periods due to COVID-19.

But on Saturday, the Center's new hours of operation will allow visitors to have access from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week through September, the Center said.

"The health and well-being of our visitors and community come first, and we look forward to continuing to welcome guests to the Museum & Visitor Center daily," the Center said in a press release. "Prior to visiting the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center, visitors are encouraged to read about our health and safety protocols."

To help with contactless payment, visitors are also encouraged to buy tickets in advance, either online at GettysburgFoundation.org or over the phone at 877-874-2478.