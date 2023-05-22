Scheduled roadwork on southern portion of Gettysburg battlefield delayed until next month

Originally scheduled to begin this week, the roadwork will now begin in the middle of June, the park said. The project will require several road closures.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A planned road repair project on the southern portion of the Gettysburg National Military Park battlefield has been delayed due to supply chain issues, the park announced Monday.

The project was originally scheduled to begin this week, the park said. Instead, it has been pushed back to the middle of next month.

The four-month project will address road surfaces that are at the end of their lifespan, the park said. The project will require road closures that will temporarily interrupt the ability to visit portions of the battlefield while work is ongoing.

Park roads may be fully closed or reduced to a single lane of traffic. However, no work will occur during the events of the 160th Anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg commemoration from July 1 to 3, the park said.