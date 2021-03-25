Prescribed fires planned to clear brush near Little Round Top landmark of Gettysburg National Military Park

Prescribed fires help maintain conditions of the battlefield as experienced by those who fought there and help reduce wildfire hazards, the Park said.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The Gettysburg National Military Park announced this week it is preparing to conduct a prescribed fire on the west slope of Little Round Top and the Munshower field immediately north of Little Round Top.

There will be temporary road closures across the battlefield to ensure public safety, according to the Park.

A total of 88 acres around both areas will be affected, the Park said. The prescribed fire activity is scheduled to begin in early to mid-April, and will be completed by the end of the month.

"The Park’s overall objectives are to maintain the conditions of the battlefield as experienced by the soldiers who fought here, perpetuate the open space character of the landscape, maintain wildlife habitat, control exotic invasive species, reduce shrub and woody species components, and reduce fuels in wooded areas to reduce fire hazard," the Park said in a press release. "The park contains over 1,000 acres of open grassland, and prescribed fire is a successful tool in managing invasive plants and promoting native species, especially when used in conjunction with other treatments."

Several national parks in Pennsylvania and Civil War battlefields regularly utilize prescribed fire, including Valley Forge National Historical Park, Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, Monocacy National Battlefield, Antietam National Battlefield, and Manassas National Battlefield Park, the press release said.

The exact dates and duration of the prescribed fires will be determined by field and weather conditions, the Park said.

Vehicle traffic in the area may experience delays due to smoke, but fire operations will be scheduled to minimize impacts.

Some visitor facilities, trails, and public roads will be temporarily closed during the prescribed fire, the Park added.

Temporary Road Closures

To ensure the safety of all firefighters and park visitors, multiple roads will be closed to all traffic for the day(s) of the prescribed fires and possibly for multiple days after the fires, the Park said.

These will include:

South Confederate Avenue.

Sykes Avenue.

Warren Avenue.

Crawford Avenue.

Wright Avenue.

Sedgwick Avenue.

Wheatfield Road will be closed to all vehicles from the Peach Orchard at Sickles Avenue to Taneytown Road.

Additional roads and trails may need to close temporarily if smoke conditions reduce visibility to ensure firefighter and public safety.

Temporary Hiking and Horse Trail Closures

All hiking and horse trails to the east of Sykes and Sedgwick Avenues will be closed for visitor and animal safety during and possibly immediately after the prescribed fires.

The horse trail that runs south of United States Avenue from the Trostle farm to the intersection of United States Avenue and Sedgwick Avenue will also be closed.

