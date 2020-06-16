Gettysburg Military Park Visitors Center and Museum will reopen June 25

The building, home to the Gettysburg Cyclorama and the Gettysburg Museum of the American Civil War, will reopen under a phased plan with COVID-19 safety measures.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center will reopen to the public on June 25, the Gettysburg Foundation announced in a press release.

The building, home to the Gettysburg Cyclorama and the Gettysburg Museum of the American Civil War, has been closed since March 17 to comply with the state's mandate to lessen the spread of COVID-19.

It will reopen under a phased plan, with reduced building capacity and additional safety measures in place.

Starting June 25, the building will be open five days a week -- Thursday through Monday (closed Tuesday and Wednesday) -- from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Building capacity will be limited to less than 50 percent at a time.

The programming in the Museum & Visitor Center is available using timed ticketing. Access to the film “A New Birth of Freedom” and the Gettysburg Cyclorama painting will be limited to 48 people per show to allow for social distancing.

In addition, throughout the museum galleries, some of the films and all touch screen exhibits will be unavailable during this initial phase.

“We are ready to reopen, and thanks to much careful preparation, we can do so confidently,” said Gettysburg Foundation President and CEO, Matthew Moen, Ph.D. “We are excited to welcome visitors back to Gettysburg.”

Prior to visiting the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center, visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets at GettysburgFoundation.org and read more about reopening protocols.

To assist with contactless payment, visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance either online at GettysburgFoundation.org or via phone at 877-874-2478.

Visitors wishing to book a guided tour may do so in advance. Guided tours are point-to-point, caravan-style in accordance with CDC mandates.

For the health and safety of all, individuals who enter the building should wear a face covering. Face coverings are not required for children under the age of 2 or for those with medical issues.

Additional protocols to protect visitors and staff include the following: