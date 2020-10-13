Gettysburg man indicted for stealing $30,000 worth of Social Security benefits over two-year span

Jeffrey Dixon, 53, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Sept. 30, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A 53-year-old Gettysburg man was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that he stole more than $30,000 in Social Security benefits over a two-year span, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said this week.

Jeffrey Dixon was indicted on Sept. 30 following an investigation by the Social Security Administration's Office of Inspector General. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian T. Haughsby.