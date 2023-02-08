Part of Gettysburg Battlefield closed to public after unexploded shell is found on Little Round Top

The affected areas include Crawford Ave., Ayers Ave., South Sickles Ave. around Devil's Den, and South Confederate Ave.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A portion of the battlefield at Gettysburg National Military Park has been closed after the discovery of an unexploded shell at Little Round Top.

The shell was discovered Wednesday afternoon, the National Park Service said on the Gettysburg National Military Park's Facebook page.

The area was cleared, and all adjacent roads have been temporarily closed to all visitors, the park said.

The affected areas include Crawford Ave., Ayers Ave., South Sickles Ave. around Devil's Den, and South Confederate Ave.

The park said it is following National Park Service protocols when unexploded ordnance is found. The 55th Ordnance Disposal Company EOD (explosive ordinance disposal) team from Fort Belvoir, VA will remove the shell.

The temporary road closures will only be lifted when the area has been declared safe, the park said.

The Little Round Top area was the extreme left of the Union lines during the second day of fighting at the Battle of Gettysburg on July 2, 1863. Confederate forces made several unsuccessful attempts to assault the Union's position there, but were thwarted by forces led by Colonel Strong Vincent, who was mortally wounded during its defense.

Little Round Top is also the most famous engagement of the 20th Maine Volunteer Infantry Regiment, led by Col. Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain. The 20th Maine's decisive downhill bayonet charge is one of the most famous moments of the three-day battle, famously depicted in the 1993 film "Gettysburg."