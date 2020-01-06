Gettysburg Bike Week canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns

It's the first cancellation in the 19-year history of the annual motorcycle rally, organizers say

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — For the first time in its 19-year history, Gettysburg Bike Week will not hold its annual gathering, organizers announced Monday.

One of the premiere motorcycle rallies in the country, the event normally takes place at the Allstar Events Complex in Gettysburg. The event had been scheduled to run from Thursday, July 9 through Sunday, July 12, but after "exhaustive meetings with state, county and local officials, as well as insurance agents and lawyers," Kelly Shue, the owner-organizer of the storied motorcycle rally, made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s festivities, organizers said.

Full refunds will be made automatically for ticket holders, according to organizers.

“We know times are difficult for everyone,” said Shue. “And there’s nothing we’d rather do than proceed with this year’s event, but at this time there is no way for us to do so in good conscience.

"We really appreciate everyone’s support over the years, because you as riders are the ones that make this rally what it is. We look forward to seeing everyone next year.”

Shue said she has been in constant discussion with stakeholders and closely monitoring CDC guidelines, striving to find a way to safely hold the rally, but in the end the decision was made out of an abundance of caution.

Currently, state guidelines are in “yellow phase” with respect to normal operations, meaning only certain businesses and enterprises are allowed to operate, Shue said. But even if the state proceeds to the "green" re-opening phase, it is unlikely Bike Week would be able to secure the necessary permits and insurance to safely hold the event.

Ultimately, Shue said, it was determined that placing rallygoers’ safety first and preserving the legacy of Gettysburg Bike Week must take precedence.