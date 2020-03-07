Gettysburg Battlefield Park issues 2 permits for First Amendment activities Saturday

The 'small' events will include 5-6 people, the park said. One will hand out information on the Constitution, the other will discuss the history of slavery

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The Gettysburg National Military Park said Friday it has granted two special use permits for First Amendment activities on July 4.

Both events are for small groups of five to six people each, the park said.

At one event, speakers will hand out literature about the United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights, according to the park.

The other event will be a discussion on this history of slavery, the park said.

The events will take place north of General Meade's headquarters and south of the Gettysburg National Cemetery, along the west side of Taneytown Road between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

"Aside from the two permitted activities, no other formal permits or activities are planned, but counter protest groups could be in the park all day," the park said. "Visitor safety is our top priority and is achieved through extensive planning and collaboration with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies."

The park said its objective is to provide "the highest level of public safety" and "to minimize the impact of all activities upon this historic resources of the park and park visitors."

Earlier this month, Gettysburg borough and Military Park officials said they became aware of various social media posts claiming an American flag burning will take place in the National Cemetery on Saturday, and other posts from counter-protesters who said they will gather to protect the battlefield's flags and monuments.

"There's the rumor going around again on various social media platforms," said Gettysburg Police Chief Robert Glenny. "Some people are getting it through messenger, Facebook, that the Gettysburg Police Department has confirmed this lengthy list of things or an ANTIFA plan."

Glenny said he still wants people to call if they see anything suspicious. But, he wants everyone to know the posts are already being investigated by experts on the local, state, and federal level.