Fire police officer injured after being struck by vehicle while directing traffic, State Police say

The officer, Darryl Krom, was directing traffic for a tow truck when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Joshua Luellen, 27, of Hampstead, MD, police say.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating a pedestrian crash involving an Adams County fire police officer that occurred last month in Union Township.

According to investigators, the fire police officer, Darryl L. Krom, was directing traffic for a tow truck at the intersection of Hanover Pike and Pine Grove Road at 6:59 a.m. on Sept. 23, when a vehicle traveling south on Hanover Pike approached the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, Joshua R. Luellen, 27, of Hampstead, Md., failed to obey Krom's directions and continued to travel through the intersection, striking Krom with his 2017 Kia Forte, according to State Police.

Krom, 58, was transported from the scene by ambulance to Gettysburg Hospital for treatment of a serious injury.