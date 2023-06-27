Fire damages house near Gettysburg College campus

The assistant fire chief with the Gettysburg Fire Department says the injured firefighter was taken to a hospital, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A house just off the campus of Gettysburg College suffered significant damage after a fire on Monday.

Flames broke out at a house in the 200 block of Carlisle Street at 11:57 p.m. on June 26.

Assistant fire chief Ken Kime with the Gettysburg Fire Department says the first and second floors and back of the house were engulfed in flames. Those flames also spread to a neighboring house, but caused only minor surface damage there.

One firefighter was hurt during efforts to contain the fire. Kime says the firefighter was taken to a hospital, but their injury is minor.

According to the assistant chief, the home was not currently being rented out, so no one was inside at the time of the fire. It is a privately-owned residence and does not belong to the college.