Fire destroys commercial building in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — At least one person was injured Tuesday in a fire at a commercial building in Adams County.

The fire occurred at a building on the 700 block of Pondtown Road in Latimore Township, according to dispatch. It was reported shortly before 1 p.m.

The building was destroyed, according to officials on the scene. One man was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.

Fire crews from Adams, York, and Cumberland counties were called on to fight the blaze. Crews are expected to be on the scene for several hours, according to officials.

There was no further information on what type of business was located at the building, nor was there an immediate estimate of damages.