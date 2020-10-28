Donald Trump Jr. will campaign for his father in York Springs Friday

The son of the president will be joined by rocker Ted Nugent and sportsman Cam Hanes at the noon event.

Donald Trump Jr. will campaign for his father in a "Make America Great Again" event Friday in Adams County, Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. announced.

The son of the president will be joined by special guests Ted Nugent and Cam Hanes, the Trump campaign said.

Nugent is a rock star known for his hits "Cat Scratch Fever" and "Stranglehold," among others. He is an outspoken advocate for 2nd Amendment rights.

Hanes is a famous bowhunter and runner.

The event will be held at noon at Wolfe Industrial Auctions in York Springs.

Go here to register for tickets.