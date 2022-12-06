Dog Camp Getaway returns to Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — At Canine Camp Getaway in Cumberland Township, Adams County, owners have a chance to give their four-legged friends their own vacation.
Dogs practice dock diving, agility and nose work, freestyle frisbee, lure coursing, barn hunt, flyball, canine freestyle dance, doggie skateboarding and more.
More than 120 dogs are spending a week at the camp.
"One of the best things you can do for your dog is to make time with your dog because dogs' lives are way to short," Owner Janice Costa said. "They spend most of their lives waiting for us to come home from work so when you spend that time with them you strengthen the bond and what you get back is unbelievable."
In addition to the fun canine activities, the camp also holds silent auctions to benefits various animal charities.
The camp runs until Monday, with the next one in Durham, New York in September.