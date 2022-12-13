Wayward deer crashes through front window of Gettysburg restaurant

The deer made an unexpected visit to the Blue and Gray Bar & Grill on the first block of Baltimore St. No one was injured. The deer was caught and safely released.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A Gettysburg restaurant got a surprising visit from a runaway deer Monday morning.

The wayward deer crashed through the front window of the Blue and Gray Bar & Grill on the first block of Baltimore Street at about 8:45 a.m., the owners of the restaurant told FOX43.

There were several employees working in the restaurant when the deer came crashing in. Some managed to subdue the deer while others contacted authorities, the restaurant owners said.

Officers from the Gettysburg Police Department and the U.S. National Parks Service responded to the scene, as did a warden with the Pennsylvania Game Commission. They were able to capture the deer and took it by pickup truck to a nearby farm, where it was safely released.

No employees were injured, the owner said.

"We suffered no damage other than the window and we were able to clean up," the restaurant owner told FOX43.

The damage will cost about $700 to repair, according to the owner.