ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Fire crews from several stations in Adams County are battling a brush fire in the area of Green Springs Road in Berwick Township, according to emergency dispatch accounts.

The fire was first reported at 3:18 p.m. It is located in a wooded area in the vicinity of 600 Green Springs Road.

There are no structures nearby, and no roads are closed at this time, according to dispatch.