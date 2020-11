It is currently unknown how many people were involved in the crash.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Adams County Coroner was called to the scene of a motorcycle crash this afternoon in Franklin Township, according to county dispatch.

First responders were dispatched to the area of the 3200 block of Pine Grove Road just before 1 p.m. on Sunday.

State police and Michaux State Forest Rangers are on the scene.