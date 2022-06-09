Construction equipment stolen in Adams County; police are investigating

EAST BERLIN, Pa. — Police in Adams County are investigating the theft of a piece of construction equipment in Reading Township earlier this month.
The suspected theft occurred in the area of Holly Court and Jessica Drive in East Berlin at around 8:05 a.m. on June 1, police say.
According to Reading Township Police, a suspect in a tractor trailer stole a 2001 Kobelco excavator, model SK160LC, bearing a serial number YM02U0120.
The excavator is valued at $32,000, according to police.
The suspect's tractor trailer is a blue Kenworth, with light blue or silver fenders. The cab appears to have a yellow light, chrome accessories, and an unidentified company name on the door, police say.
Anyone with information should contact Reading Township Police at (717) 624-2270 or police@readingtownship.net.