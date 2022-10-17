Adams County man cited for illegally importing kangaroo last month

Cole Williams, 19, of Littlestown, was cited last month after an investigation by the Game Commission, which was alerted to a suspicious post on Facebook.

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — A Littlestown man is expected to pay fines after state game wardens seized a kangaroo last month in Adams County following a tip he was trying to sell the 6-month-old marsupial on Facebook.



Cole M. Williams, 19, plead guilty earlier this month to three summary counts of unlawful importation of wildlife and two summary counts of failing to acquire required permits.





A concerned citizen saw the post and contacted the state Game Commission, which began looking into the allegation.

Williams allegedly denied having the 6-month-old kangaroo in his possession when interviewed by Game Wardens, who later applied for and received a search warrant for Williams home.

They later found the animal hidden in a bedroom closet, the Game Commission said.

The kangaroo was seized and taken to a facility where it will be cared for.

In Pennsylvania, possessing, importing, and selling exotic wildlife species without the proper permits is illegal.

Officials say these laws are in place to protect the public as well as native wildlife species from the dangers and harm created by improper handling of these exotic species.