CAT, rabbittransit will begin reducing fixed-route services due to driver shortages

The reductions will begin in rabbittransit's routes in York and Adams counties on Feb. 6, and on CAT routes on Feb. 7.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two Central Pennsylvania transit authorities are reducing service in response to staff shortages.

Rabbittransit said it will implement fixed-route service reductions in Adams and York counties beginning Feb. 6, while Capital Area Transit will begin fixed-route service reductions on Feb. 7.

Both authorities said the reductions are due to a shortage in driver applicants and the difficulty in finding qualified candidates.

Rabbittransit and CAT both said in a joint press release issued Wednesday that they will continue to provide essential transportation to thousands of residents for employment, medical care and food access despite the upcoming service modifications.

“Like many businesses, we are impacted by employee shortages in the marketplace and COVID complications," said executive director Richard Farr. "The combination of these two have trickled through our service areas impacting our work force, our riders and much more. Reduced staffing creates the need to modify service."

CAT and rabbittransit are seeking qualified candidates for full-time and part-time operators for its fixed route and paratransit services.

A CDL is not necessary for all driving positions that are open. However, if an applicant is interested in getting their CDL, there are company sponsored CDL training programs available, the transit authorities said.

Both transit authorities have served as places of employment for military veterans transitioning to the civilian workforce. Active-duty service members or veterans who have at least two years of experience operating a commercial motor vehicle as part of previous military job requirements, may be eligible for a military CDL testing waiver.