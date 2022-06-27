Swimming pool at Caledonia State Park is closed for the season

A longer-than-anticipated maintenance project and a lack of lifeguards are cited as the reasons for the pool's closure by park officials.

FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. — The swimming pool in a Franklin County state park is closed for the season due to a staffing shortage and delays in its painting and rehabilitation.

Caledonia State Park, located in Fayetteville, Franklin County, said Monday on Facebook that its pool will not be opening this summer.

The park hopes to open the pool again in 2023, the Facebook post said.

***POOL UPDATE*** Due to the extended difficulties in completed the painting and rehab project, along with the hurdles... Posted by Caledonia State Park on Monday, June 27, 2022

Park officials said the maintenance project, which is intended to bring the pool up to the standards of the 14 other pools in the Pennsylvania state park system and to keep its patrons safe, is taking much longer to complete than previously planned.

The park, like other state parks in Pennsylvania, often struggles to find a sufficient number of lifeguards, officials added.

Caledonia State Park is located at the intersection of Routes 30 and 233, and covers portions of Franklin and Adams counties.